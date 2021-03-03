The good news is Franklin County, after a brief hiatus, is back in the state’s prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP).
It’s not an official, state-sponsored PDMP program. Incredibly, Missouri is the only state in the nation that doesn’t have one of those, though lawmakers will try and create one again this year.
But there is a comprehensive electronic database hosted by St. Louis County that is used by 75 jurisdictions and which covers most of the state. It was created when the state Legislature proved incapable of taking the lead on this issue.
More importantly, it works.
PDMPs are effective at reducing doctor shopping and overprescribing of opioids. There’s no real debate on that score. They might not be a silver bullet, but they are a useful tool to help doctors and pharmacists recognize the early signs of prescription drug abuse.
That was corroborated by the doctors and pharmacists on the front line in the fight to curb opioid abuse who lobbied the county commission to resume participation in the regional PDMP after they pulled out last May. They provided personal accounts that influenced the decision for the county to rejoin the PDMP.
Kudos to the commissioners for listening and to Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker for his staunch support for the PDMP.
Opioid overdose deaths have steadily increased in Missouri. The opioid epidemic affects all genders, races and age groups in both rural and urban parts of our state. Anyone who doesn’t believe the opioid epidemic isn’t a real public health crisis isn’t paying attention.
Any resource, especially one that has proven to be effective, that can help turn this troubling trend around deserves serious consideration.