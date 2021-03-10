Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, has introduced a bill that would require all school districts in the state to have working video cameras in every school bus.
The legislation is in response to criminal charges that have been filed against a bus driver who allegedly abused a student while transporting him from his home in Marthasville to a school in Union.
It’s unclear if the recently filed bill has a chance for passage this session, but it does deserve consideration as a commonsense public safety measure — despite the added costs to bus companies and school districts.
Allegations of abuse by school bus drivers or students who are abused or assaulted by other students on school buses, while rare, do occur.
Parents place their faith in bus drivers to get their children to school safely. How can we be sure that trust is well placed? Cameras are an obvious solution. They are being used with increased frequency in other situations to protect vulnerable populations, such as the elderly in nursing homes.
Studies show nine in 10 children will never report their abuse, often because they were abused by someone they know, love or trust. This includes bus drivers. And although the overwhelming majority of school bus drivers are caring and responsible professionals, there are some who are unfit.
School districts and school bus contractors are entrusted with the most important of all road users — our nation’s children. We should do everything possible to ensure their safety.