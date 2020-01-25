More human beings died as a result of abortions worldwide than any other cause of death in 2019, according to statistics compiled by Worldometers, the Christian News reported in its latest issue.
There were more than 42.3 million abortions worldwide last year, Worldometers, an independent site, reported. Worldometers collects data from governments and other reputable organizations and then reports its findings. When contrasting abortion numbers to other causes of death, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, traffic accidents, and suicides, abortions far outnumber every other cause, the Christian News reported.
Worldometers estimates there were about 58.6 million deaths worldwide in 2019, but that number does not include unborn babies’ abortion deaths.
In the United States, an estimated 61 million unborn babies have been killed since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973. The pro-life advocates are in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the annual March for Life rally.
The pro-lifers will never give up and they are to be admired for their dedication to a cause to end these mass murders. The decision to make abortions legal in America will be overturned. The only question is when.
Abortion is the shame of America and the world.