The speed of unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak is being called a situation without precedent. In two weeks the pandemic has left about 10 million Americans jobless, and more layoffs are expected.
The experts are saying what usually occurs over months is happening in just weeks.
The concern is that at this point there doesn’t seem to be a slowdown in the spread of the virus. That’s the key to many of the unanswered questions making the rounds.
Some people still aren’t taking the warnings seriously and that’s why the virus keeps spreading.
The next precaution advice expected from the federal government is that people wear a face mask, or some kind of a face covering, when they go out in public. This is expected to reduce the transmission of the virus.
There are many people who are listening to the warnings and are taking precautions to help curb its spread. There is a shortage of disinfectant supplies, but that will get better.
To stop, or slow down, the spread of the virus is going to take cooperation from all of us. These are troubled times, but the American spirit will prevail!