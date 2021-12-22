There is endless sorrow, untold tragedy and little glory in war. History reminds us of that time and time again.
One of the footnotes of war is the collateral damage paid by innocent civilians. Too often the deaths of noncombatants — often due to military errors — is minimized or glossed over. The military failures resulting in deaths of our own troops, sometimes referred to as “friendly fire,” also are rarely publicized.
The New York Times recently reported on civilian deaths caused by mistakes our military made in the Middle East conflicts. The newspaper cited data from a “hidden Pentagon archive of the American air war” in the Middle East since 2014. High-flying drones and precision bombs “regularly hit innocent targets,” the story related.
The Times reported that human errors resulted in more than 1,300 civilian deaths, according to confidential American military assessments.
The report “lays bare how the air war has been marked by deeply flawed intelligence, rushed and often imprecise targeting, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians, many of them children, a sharp contrast to the American government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.”
These new weapons have undoubtedly given our military an edge in difficult and complex combat missions sometimes in dense, population-heavy environments. Veterans say they have witnessed airstrikes that hit the enemy where artillery could not reach.
These technologically advanced, precision-guided weapons have saved American lives. They have definitely changed the calculus of modern warfare. But, as the Times reporting demonstrates, they are not foolproof. Mistakes happen in combat. Civilians often pay the price. The innocent lives that are lost in any war cannot be replaced.
As we approach 2022, we must not give up hope that there will be no wars and peace will be with us!