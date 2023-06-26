History buffs may remember the date of June 25, 1950, but to most Americans today it is just another day on a calender from the distant past. It is a significant date to military veterans who served during the Korean War, marking the day when approximately 75,000 North Korean soldiers crossed the 38th Parallel and invaded South Korea.

Historians say the date represents the first military action of the Cold War. The bloody Korean war would be waged until July 27, 1953.

