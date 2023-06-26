History buffs may remember the date of June 25, 1950, but to most Americans today it is just another day on a calender from the distant past. It is a significant date to military veterans who served during the Korean War, marking the day when approximately 75,000 North Korean soldiers crossed the 38th Parallel and invaded South Korea.
Historians say the date represents the first military action of the Cold War. The bloody Korean war would be waged until July 27, 1953.
President Harry Truman once referred to the war as a United Nations’ “police action.” That so-called police action was costly for this country — 33,627 American troops killed in action, thousands were injured, many disabled for life and others captured. Many of those captured died in hellish North Korean POW camps.
Even some veterans could be heard to say “nobody won the war,” since for nearly two years of the three-year-plus conflict, fighting centered around the 38th parallel of the Korean peninsula, which is only 150 miles wide. The UN forces moved mainly sideways instead of forward for nearly two years.
Author Jack D. Walker, a veteran, said the Korean War was one of the most important events of the 20th Century because, for the first time, force was used to contain communism. President George W. Bush said, “It was a war in which we turned the tide against communism for the first time. Our defense of freedom laid the foundation for the march of democracy we’re seeing today around the world.”
Had North Korea succeeded in adding territory to the communist bloc of nations through a force of arms, they would have tried again and again, Walker wrote. He added, a degree of stability came upon the world scene because communistic military aggression was defeated in Korea. He’s right. It’s a point that is often lost to history just as the war is often forgotten.
President Truman said to send American military forces to Korea was the most difficult decision he made as president. The bulk of UN forces to serve in Korea were American, whose peak strength reached 348,000 men and women. Altogether 5.7 million were in uniform during the war period, with 1.5 million rotated in and out of Korea. Many were draftees. Few deferments were given to men age 18 and older.
South Korea today is an economic miracle while North Korea remains a dilapidated totalitarian state, regarded as a threat to world peace. The South is in the top ten of America’s trading partners.
Freedom reigns in the South, whose people are thankful to America for the freedoms and high standards of living that they enjoy. They are grateful that America still has its back! We continue to hear that sentiment today from appreciative South Koreans who have not forgotten our help.
