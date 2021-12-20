COVID-19 is whipping us — again.
Despite breakthrough vaccines, the resources and know-how to stamp it out, the virus is proving more resilient than our country’s collective will to defeat it. It is still beating us. It is still claiming lives.
That’s an easy assessment after a quick scan of the headlines here and across the country. Just as discouraging, as the Washington Post recently observed, the pandemic playbook is once again being torn up.
First, infections and hospitalizations are rising — in some places sharply. The U.S. is averaging nearly 120,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, up about 62 percent since the start of November, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Deaths have risen 18 percent since mid-November to an average of 1,300 lives lost a day. Hospitals are filling up with coronavirus patients again, with hospitalizations rising about 45 percent over the last month.
There were 23 people hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses at Mercy Hospital Washington this week. Not a record, but still alarming. So far this month, seven individuals have died at the hospital as a result of COVID. The deceased range in age from 43 to 90.
The percentage of cases in the U.S. caused by the omicron variant is rising as well, and health officials believe omicron could soon become the leading variant in the U.S. just as it is rapidly becoming in other countries like South Africa, United Kingdom and Denmark.
The coronavirus pandemic is taking yet another bad turn. After a lull this summer, the virus is picking up momentum. We had to confront the delta variant, (which is ongoing and accelerating) and now we have to fight omicron, which experts say could be much more explosive in terms of the speed of its spread. Preliminary reports suggest it is not as deadly as delta, but much more contagious.
In the course of just a few weeks, the omicron variant has upended recent calculations made about COVID-19, prompting a return to travel restrictions and calls to stay home, as well as a new push for booster shots and a reevaluation of tactics such as vaccine passports, according to the Post.
Colleges and universities are closing classrooms early during finals week and moving exams online as infections multiply on campuses. Two rural Missouri school districts have ended their fall semesters early due the to large numbers of staff and students out sick, according to The Missouri Independent.
Broadway shows are cancelling performances. Companies are reconsidering their return to office dates and some big events are again reverting to virtual settings. The National Hockey League and the NBA have cancelled several games this past week after COVID-19 outbreaks hit several teams and the NFL had its worst two-day outbreak since the start of the pandemic with dozens of players infected, reports the Associated Press.
Here we go again.
Unfathomably, the U.S. leads the world in daily infections, accounting for one in every five cases reported globally. The 800,000 coronavirus death milestone in our country occurred this past week. How can this be in the greatest and most technologically advanced country in the world?
The simple answer is politics.
We know that vaccines, masks and social distancing are the best ways to defeat the virus much in the same way this country beat smallpox — a more contagious disease with a higher mortality rate — decades ago. But we’ve politicized those public health tools, and worse, some have lied about their efficacy.
And we are suffering the consequences.
Americans are more polarized than ever over these health measures. Politicians are using them to advance their agendas. That’s true here in Missouri and across the nation. There are legitimate issues involving the government’s role in mandating these public health tools. But anyone who doesn’t see how some politicians, as well as some crackpots, are leveraging these tools to create wedge issues and further divide us, is ignoring reality.
If the coronavirus is the enemy, they are helping the enemy win.
While there is fierce disagreement over these tools, there is no dispute that the overwhelming majority of people who are dying from the virus are unvaccinated. Six of the seven who died at Mercy Hospital this month were unvaccinated. The 90-year-old individual who perished, was vaccinated.
Sadly, we are letting the virus beat us.