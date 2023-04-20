Any breach in the integrity of the nation’s system of managing secrets is a cause for serious concern. The leaks of classified intelligence documents online, through Discord, a platform popular with gamers, appears to have compromised fresh and highly sensitive intelligence, a breach that is damaging and also underscores that the system of managing secrets is in deep crisis.

This does not appear, at this early stage, to be a case of foreign espionage, although the documents certainly have had sufficient time to fall into the wrong hands. It does not seem to involve a principled whistleblower, calling attention to wrongdoing or a coverup.