There is no party-unifying candidate in the ring of Democratic contenders who are seeking the presidential nomination. The Democrats are united in one thing, however, that’s to defeat President Donald Trump, who has no serious Republican opponent who is trying to unseat him.
Reports say there is “fear and frustration” in the Democratic Party establishment wing with socialist Bernie Sanders, the early front-runner for the nomination. The fear is that Sanders can’t beat Trump because he’s too radical, making all kinds of promises for free benefits and with no solid plan to pay for them — except to tax the rich.
The fear is not only that Sanders can’t beat Trump, but he would be an ineffective leader, based on his past record, and wouldn’t be a problem-solver. On some of his socialistic proposals, he wouldn’t even have support from members of his party.
The belief is that Saturday’s Nevada caucuses will tell which of the Democratic candidates will have the support of minorities. It may be an indication but nothing conclusive except it may prove observers wrong who believe Sanders is only in the grip of the radical left in the party. Columnist David Ignatius of the Washington Post sees a trend in the re-emergence of the moderate wing of the party, led by charismatic new voices — Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. What about Joe Biden? Apparently, he’s being written off by many observers as a serious contender at this stage of the campaign.
Then there’s Mike Bloomberg and his billions of dollars. What his final role will be is unknown.
If nothing else, the Democratic race for the nomination far surpasses the Republican no-contest affair in interest.