Because of politics being what it is, it was impossible to keep it out of the current health crisis. The blame for not acting fast enough to the problem ranges to President Donald Trump to local officials.
Actually, government has reacted to it in a responsible manner for the most part. There always are critics, especially directed at governments at all levels. The medical response by hospitals, doctors and the general health care industry has not been perfect and perhaps in some instances not quick enough.
But overall the response has been responsible. Then there are critics who say there has been overreaction!
No one saw it coming but it has pointed to areas in handling such a crisis that need to be improved. Hospitals in many countries have been criticized for not having enough beds to handle patients. For a crisis that comes along once in a decade or many decades, some which never happen in some areas, is the answer to have beds that are empty most of the time, waiting for a pandemic to occur? Think of the cost.
We need to be realistic. Hospitals have emergency plans for health outbreaks that result in many patients, but to have one of a pandemic nature isn’t practical for most health care facilities. They do the best they can.
Hospitals throughout the country are bracing for an expected surge in patients. That may never happen, but . . .
Governments from state down to the local levels have had to dig into their reserve funds to do what they are doing to handle this crisis. Help to states from the federal government is on the way and certainly will help. Others are planning to build up their reserves, fearing the economic results from the coronavirus could cause a decline in tax revenues. The total number from a tax decline is impossible to know at this point.
In time the crisis will pass but in the meantime the economy has been battered. There is talk of a possible recession. The routine of people has been altered. There is fear of the unknown.
Remember what President Franklin D. Roosevelt said: The thing we have to fear is fear itself, or something like that. This quote is from Michel de Montaigne: “The man who fears suffering is already suffering from what he fears.”