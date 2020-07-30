While the mask mandate rages locally, the size and shape of the next stimulus package is dominating the debate in our country’s Capitol.
Democrats have proposed a $3 trillion stimulus plan while Republicans countered with a $1 trillion plan.
One thing the parties seem to agree on is another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to individuals.
There’s disagreement about continuing federal support for the $600 unemployment payments and the shape of a second round of Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans to small businesses.
The Missourian has written about the positive effect of PPP loans in our community and many of those business recipients report that they are in need of continuing support.
The uptick of coronavirus cases across the United States has led to a slowing in economic activity and provides the political argument for further stimulus. Both political parties would like to tighten the standards to avoid some of the wasteful aspects of the previous stimulus rounds that were tolerated in the haste to get money into the economy.
The hope is that one more round of stimulus will carry the country to a full opening of the economy. Practically this will require the development of successful vaccines to give the population confidence to return to some semblance of normalcy.
This uncertainty surrounding the stimulus package, vaccines, school openings, masks, travel, social unrest and everything else that has been affected by the pandemic will be with us for a while. The election in November certainly adds to the unpredictability we all face.
The remaining months of 2020 look a lot like the early months of 2020. This will test our perseverance as a country.
God bless America!