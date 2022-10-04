Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Scott Duck hit the nail on the head in a public service video warning of the dangers of telephone scammers. He said citizens should be aware the scammers are relentless, they play on your emotions and fears, and will do anything they can to get your money.
The sheriff’s department made the video because a telephone scammer is impersonating Capt. Duck and another county officer in an attempt to defraud area residents. Including law enforcement in the scam is pretty bold. It takes some bravado to pull that off knowing a vigorous criminal investigation is sure to follow. It’s an indication of just how out-of-control this problem has become.
The sheriff’s department says the caller claims to be an officer and tells the person they need to pay a fine. The caller uses several ruses to convince potential victims, including things like failing to appear for a court date, satisfying a court judgment or that the person has an outstanding warrant. If you pay some money, you can get the matter cleared up.
Capt. Duck wants residents to know the sheriff’s department never calls anyone to ask for money. Nor do they call to threaten to arrest someone if they don’t pay a fine. If you get one of these calls, it’s a scam. Report these type of calls to law enforcement officials at the sheriff’s department at their real number, 636-583-2560.
Telephone scammers are savvy and aggressive. They frequently impersonate legitimate businesses. We know that because our company also has been targeted by telephone scammers. Once they get you on the line, phone scammers use false promises, aggressive sales pitches and phony threats to pry loose information they can use to steal your money or identity (or both), according to the AARP.
As technology advances, so does the sophistication of telephone scams. The AARP notes that with auto dialers, bad actors can blast out robocalls by the millions for just a few dollars a day. Readily available spoofing tools can trick your caller ID into displaying a genuine government or corporate number, or one that appears to be local to increase the chances that you’ll answer.
Phone and text scams are on the rise. They were the top complaint reported to the FCC in 2021, and Americans lost an estimated $30 billion to these ploys, according to some reports. A recent survey by Truecaller found that one in three Americans has fallen victim to a phone scam, with an average loss of $577, up from $502 in 2021.
What can you do to protect yourself from telephone scams? Experts say we are now at the point where you should not answer calls from people you don’t know. It’s safer to let the call go to voicemail than answer and reveal that there’s a real person at your number. Nor should you click on an anonymous text message. Never act on a message telling you that you have won money and never give personal or financial data, such as your Social Security number or credit card account number to callers you don’t know. If the caller says they already have the information and just need you to confirm it, it’s probably a trick.
There are a number of call-blocking mobile apps that are available that will screen calls and weed out spam and scams. Check with your phone service provider if they offer one.
Capt. Duck is right — scammers are relentless — and they are not going to stop as long as they keep making money. Perhaps the best advice in this new era of telephone scamming it to adopt a new approach to answering your phone: Trust no one. While that seems extreme, it has become necessary.