Franklin County taxpayers were granted a little extra time to remit their personal property taxes this year due to a computer glitch. Given the fact that many residents were hit with a higher personal property tax bill this year– in some cases, much higher – that’s probably not a bad thing. Some taxpayers could probably use a little extra time to pay.

The higher personal property tax bills were due in large part to the higher assessed valuation on used cars and trucks. According to press release from the state tax commission posted on the Franklin county assessor web site, the values of motor vehicles have been driven upward due to supply chain problems, chip shortages, record-high inflation and fewer vehicles available. All of these factors have driven up demand for used vehicles which has driven up their values.