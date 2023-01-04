Franklin County taxpayers were granted a little extra time to remit their personal property taxes this year due to a computer glitch. Given the fact that many residents were hit with a higher personal property tax bill this year– in some cases, much higher – that’s probably not a bad thing. Some taxpayers could probably use a little extra time to pay.
The higher personal property tax bills were due in large part to the higher assessed valuation on used cars and trucks. According to press release from the state tax commission posted on the Franklin county assessor web site, the values of motor vehicles have been driven upward due to supply chain problems, chip shortages, record-high inflation and fewer vehicles available. All of these factors have driven up demand for used vehicles which has driven up their values.
State law requires county assessors to use the vehicle values published by the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) the previous October to determine fair market value. They don’t have a choice. According to various government reports, the average price of used cars and trucks jumped from 20% to as high as 40% from Jan. 2021 to Jan. 2022. The amount of tax increase for each taxpayer is largely a function of the type of vehicle and the year used in the NADA estimates.
Regardless, the tax hikes have taxpayers seeing red. Used car values typically decline each year. While it may be a great time to sell a used car, it is a bad time to be holding on to one in Missouri right now, which is the case for most taxpayers. The personal property tax is not covered by Missouri’s Hancock Amendment rules on reducing property tax rates as values increase. That means local governments around Missouri will realize an unexpected windfall in property tax payments this year according to David Stokes of the Show-Me Institute.
Franklin County will see an increase of $5 million in personal property taxes because of this unusual situation. Those extra dollars will be distributed to the county’s 57 taxing districts.
Stokes and most taxpayers say these tax hikes aren’t fair. That is not how the tax system is supposed to operate. We agree.
So do a number of state lawmakers who have pledged to reform or eliminate property taxes altogether this legislative session. That’s nothing new, getting rid of the annual property tax on vehicles is an idea that comes up regularly in the Missouri General Assembly.
That’s probably because other states don’t collect the tax and because Missouri’s vehicle property tax is the fourth-highest in the nation according to a rating by WalletHub. It’s an easy target for legislators who are perpetually seeking to lower the state’s tax burden. Dramatically higher vehicle property taxes this year may get reforms passed this session.
But the elephant in the room is how to replace that revenue if the tax is reduced or eliminated? According to the Missouri Department of Revenue’s State Tax Commission 2021 Annual Report, $24 billion of Missouri’s $128 billion in total assessed valuation or 18.38 percent comes from personal property. Local taxing jurisdictions, such as school districts, rely on property taxes as a primary source of revenue.
That’s why Missouri legislators need to be realistic and thoughtful on any reforms to property taxes. But there is a real need to correct the situation that occurred this year. Taxpayers, who have already been hit hard by inflation, deserve some relief.