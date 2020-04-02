Americans are spoiled in so many ways that when we are deprived of something that is beneficial it’s difficult to accept. When routine good things are missing we long to return to what has been normal.
It’s impressive that the U.S. Postal Service has stayed open and made deliveries. Our salute goes to the postal workers who have stayed on the job and serve the public during the coronavirus outbreak. They often are criticized for the poor service that occurs occasionally by factors beyond the individual worker’s control. Service has been good, about routine during the crisis.
Newspapers, especially the weeklies and the less than daily publications, depend on the postal service to reach their readers.
Like many others, we have wondered about the spread of the virus by mail delivered and opened by us. Postal workers are using caution during this outbreak to protect themselves and others from the virus by washing their hands frequently and taking other measures to protect themselves and the people they serve.
The Associated Press reported that health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them. The health experts do, however, say to avoid touching your face and wash your hands after receiving any deliveries. Many postal workers are wearing gloves when handling mail.
A microbiologist from Georgetown University told the AP that packages and envelopes face varying weather conditions that effect how long a virus can live on them. “As long as you wash your hands thoroughly and regularly after opening it and don’t touch your nose and mouth . . . that mail itself, that package, poses very little risk.” The microbiologist, Julie Fischer, added that the biggest risk still is exposure to an infected person.
While post offices still are open, postal workers urge people to stay six feet apart. It is requiring appointments for passport applications. We doubt if many people are applying for them during the crisis.
The AP said there is no evidence that the virus is being spread by the mail. It reported that shipping companies like FedEx and the United Parcel Service have stopped requiring signatures for packages.
Many readers of The Missourian receive the paper through the mail. With all the precautions being taken in handling the paper before it is delivered, there is little risk.
We haven’t heard from anybody who is concerned about being infected by mail deliveries of any kind. Like us, they may have been wondering about it.
The AP did a public service on its story about the mail and the virus.
There has been so much information about the virus and the measures for people to take to lower the risk of being infected, it’s a tribute to the media for doing a good job in informing people.