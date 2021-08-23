One of the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic is that broadband internet access is an essential lifeline for everyone, including low-income and rural Americans.
The advent of remote work, stay-at-home orders, business closures and social distancing necessary to fight coronavirus transmission generated a considerable increase in broadband traffic and a dramatic shift in usage patterns. Since the onset of COVID-19, home broadband traffic is up by roughly 20 to 40 percent.
“I think what the pandemic has done is elevated the idea that this is not a luxury in many cases. It’s an essential connection,” U.S. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said this week in Columbia. He pointed out the increased emphasis on connectivity over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many of life’s necessities — work, learning and health care — online.
The two biggest issues moving forward with broadband in Missouri are access and affordability, Blunt said. That’s true across the country.
It’s one of the reasons Blunt supported the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate. It includes a $65 billion investment in broadband that the White House says will “deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household.”
That’s probably a bit of political hyperbole, but it is a major step in that direction. It is a real down payment on the Biden administration’s far-reaching goals of connecting all Americans and making internet more affordable. A major component of the bill would provide help for low-income people to pay for home internet.
The infrastructure plan would make a real impact in our state. The bill would invest a minimum of $100 million to improve our state’s broadband infrastructure, a large enough sum to impact a majority of underserved Missouri households, according to estimates.
That’s important because Missouri ranks No. 32 in broadband access with 147,000 unserved or underserved households and more than 392,000 individuals without reliable internet access, according to the Office of Broadband Development. The majority of those residents reside in rural communities.
According to a recent interactive map unveiled by the White House, a majority of Missouri counties have at least 15 percent of their population without internet access at all, with rural areas reporting even higher percentages. That includes Franklin County, which has 16.7 percent of households without internet access, according to the map.
One of the things that the coronavirus pandemic has done is further expose the digital divide that had already existed between rural and urban America. According to some reports, only 65 percent of rural Americans have access to high-speed internet compared with 97 percent of urban Americans.
The Farm Bureau reports that almost 29 percent of U.S. farmers have no access to the internet, making it nearly impossible to reach and connect to new markets and customers.
It’s why Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced plans Thursday to deploy more than $400 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase broadband internet access, adoption and assistance statewide.
Parson said he expected the investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access “in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians.”
The “digital divide” became glaringly obvious during the pandemic. Blunt and Parson deserve credit for recognizing this and doing something about it.