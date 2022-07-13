Americans’ confidence in its major institutions, including its three branches of government, is sagging. In fact, it may have hit an all-time low.
That’s according to a recent Gallup poll that revealed sharp declines in trust for 11 of the 16 institutions tested — things like business, military, police, media, churches, schools — and the lowest average confidence level, 27 percent, since the organization first started measuring confidence in 1973.
The poll results reflect the current state of malaise and foreboding that has overtaken our nation. Americans are pessimistic about our country’s future. We have lost faith that our nation is headed in the right direction.
Perhaps it’s not surprising that the institution showing the largest drop in confidence in the poll is the U.S. Supreme Court. American’s confidence in the high court hit a 50-year low of 25 percent, according to Gallup. Confidence in the court already had slipped before it overturned Roe v. Wade — which a majority of Americans disagree with — and issued a number of other controversial and unpopular opinions. But it has fallen even further recently.
Sadly, today most Americans view the court as just an extension of partisan politics. Sure, the public distrusts Congress and the executive branch even more, but the court’s recent slide in public approval is concerning and a threat to its legitimacy. You don’t need polls to tell you that at one time, Americans had more respect for the Supreme Court. That respect has melted away.
When the wife of a Supreme Court Justice is found sending text messages to the then-White House chief of staff promoting efforts to overturn the 2020 election, people are going to naturally assume that the nation’s most venerable institution is anything but apolitical. This kind of behavior seriously undermines the court’s integrity.
It also inspires more scrutiny and calls for reforms over some of the court’s more obvious faults. Organizations like Fix the Courts, a nonpartisan 501(c) (3) organization is one of those groups pushing for change. It bills itself as “the only group in the nation working to open up the most powerful, least accountable part of government — the Supreme Court — by advocating for a few simple non-idealogical ‘fixes.’ ”
Those fixes include expanded broadcast access to its hearings, an end to life tenure for its justices and stronger judicial ethics and disclosure rules regarding financial reports and stock ownership.
It probably comes as a surprise to many that Supreme Court justices are not already subject to strict ethical rules. In fact, the nine justices of the Supreme Court are the only federal judges not bound by the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges, which goes beyond the basic ethics laws enacted after Watergate and creates uniformity around thorny issues like recusals and participation in political activities, as the Fix the Courts website points out. The justices decide for themselves whether they have a conflict of interest that would require them to recuse themselves from hearing a case.
How bad of a problem is this? Fix the Courts tracks the ethical lapses on its website and updates the list every month. We agree with Fix the Courts that it is embarrassingly long. The research, according to Fix the Courts, suggests that while none of the justices has committed a removal offense, all are culpable of various ethical oversights, from leaving assets off their annual financial disclosures reports to speaking at partisan fundraisers to ruling on cases despite credible conflicts of interest.
We can all agree that Supreme Court justices should be bound by the same code of ethics that all other federal judges are required to follow. They should be subject to the same travel and gift rules that the rest of government follows. They should submit consistent, detailed financial disclosures reports each year and publish them online like top government officials in the other two branches of government already do.
The fact that the justices could easily and formally adopt the code themselves makes you wonder why they haven’t. Seems like an easy step the court could take to rebuild some trust and boost its approval ratings at a time when it is viewed as just another broken institution in a growing number of American’s eyes.