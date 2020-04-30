In a move that is believed to be unprecedented, members of Congress have called for the Trump administration to help local news outlets in their home states.
Nearly three-quarters of the members of the U.S. Senate signed a letter to the Trump administration encouraging federal agencies to “increase advertising in local newspapers and on broadcast stations in order to help ensure they are able to continue to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.” More than half of the members of the U.S. House signed a letter endorsing the same idea earlier this week.
According to news reports, some of the Republican lawmakers who criticize national news outlets care deeply about newspapers, television and radio stations in their home states. It’s ultimately in the interests of elected officials to have a local media relationship.
The pandemic has added to downward trends, especially for print newspapers, which have suffered in loss of advertising and subscriptions as some revenue has been rerouted to digital outlets. Politicians know that newspapers are read thoroughly for local news and have an influence on matters important to a community. But the loss of advertising revenue has led to pay cuts, furloughing staff members and taking many other cost-cutting steps. The cuts also have been made by radio and television stations. There are many lawmakers who want local media included in any future stimulus packages. Some have qualified for SBA loans to protect payrolls and avoid staff cuts.
In their letter to the Trump administration, the senators said some federal agencies do maintain advertising accounts to provide public notices and other information to citizens. The senators also said federal agencies should look to local media outlets to keep people informed about the pandemic. The Census Bureau does receive funding to run ads regarding the 2020 census.
The earlier letter by the House was addressed to the president directly. The senators’ letter was sent to the director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to CNN Business in New York.
Four national media organizations representing thousands of community newspapers and local media outlets jointly called on Congress to provide critical support to local news media in stimulus packages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organizations are the National Newspaper Association (NNA), News Media Alliance, National Association of Broadcasters and America’s Newspapers. They are seeking relief under the Paycheck Protection Program. They also asked for federal funding for advertising for U.S. government campaigns that is directed to local media outlets.
The NNA said community newspapers “are more critical than ever at a time like this.” It added, local media needs the revenue from advertising and the public needs essential messages from the government.