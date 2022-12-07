Missouri’s Sunshine Law is long in the tooth. The open-records and -meetings law turns 50 next year, and its wrinkles are showing. The concept behind the law — that governmental information should by default be available to the public, with any exceptions requiring specific justification — is as valid as ever. But it needs updating to deal with technological issues that weren’t around when it was written in 1973, like email, as well as an adjustment in light of today’s extreme polarization of partisan politics.
Having the state attorney general in charge of the law’s enforcement is a demonstrably bad system in an era when the political instinct has too often been to ignore or abuse the law to serve partisan or personal purposes. An independent enforcement mechanism, outside the direct control of politicians, should be part of an overhaul of the law in the coming year.
The Sunshine Law has been expanded and tweaked many times over the years, but fundamental issues regarding the changing technology of record-keeping haven’t kept up. That was apparent in a court ruling earlier this year that said former Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff didn’t violate the law by using the self-destructing text-messaging app Confide to communicate regarding official state business. A panel of judges on Missouri’s Western District Court of Appeals noted that the law requires release of records held by a state office, but Greitens’ office never actually held the records — which, of course, was the whole point of using the message-deleting app.
“It may be time to ‘update’ Missouri’s Sunshine Law that was originally enacted in 1973,” the judges wrote, “well before cellular phone technology existed.”
Another court ruled differently last month regarding former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (now the state’s Republican junior senator), whose staffers got around records requests by using private email accounts and then claiming they had no records. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem saw right through that one, ruling that Hawley’s office “knowingly and purposefully” violated the Sunshine Law.
Why should that even be a question? Records are records, regardless of what form they’re in. That should be clear in the text of the law.
Hawley’s successor, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, demonstrated that circumventing the Sunshine Law isn’t the only way to pervert it, as he used it to go on politically motivated fishing expeditions into the emails of journalists and others with ties to state universities. Schmitt, like Hawley before him, wasn’t focused on transparency but on climbing to a U.S. Senate seat. Which is further evidence that elected politicians shouldn’t be the ones deciding when this law does and doesn’t apply.
If the Legislature’s ruling Republicans are as serious about government accountability as they often claim to be, they’ll work with Democrats in the coming session to address these and other issues in this crucial but badly outdated law.