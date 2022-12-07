Missouri’s Sunshine Law is long in the tooth. The open-records and -meetings law turns 50 next year, and its wrinkles are showing. The concept behind the law — that governmental information should by default be available to the public, with any exceptions requiring specific justification — is as valid as ever. But it needs updating to deal with technological issues that weren’t around when it was written in 1973, like email, as well as an adjustment in light of today’s extreme polarization of partisan politics.

Having the state attorney general in charge of the law’s enforcement is a demonstrably bad system in an era when the political instinct has too often been to ignore or abuse the law to serve partisan or personal purposes. An independent enforcement mechanism, outside the direct control of politicians, should be part of an overhaul of the law in the coming year.