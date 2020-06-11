For thousands of people, we know the summer of 2020 won’t be the same. It will take some personal adjustment and we will survive without the Washington Town & Country Fair, but it will leave a void that can’t be filled by any other activity.
The Chamber of Commerce and Fair Board officials announced Friday, after much deliberation, the cancellation of the 2020 event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Memories of other Fairs, going back many decades, will have to do. We were in the Army when the present modern-day Fair in the present fairgrounds drew its first breath, and we’ve been to nearly all of them since the early 1950s. The Fair means a lot of extra work for The Missourian’s news staff, especially for Photo Editor Jeanne Miller Wood. There’s much to cover. We will miss covering the many activities.
For the younger people not having a Fair is a serious blow. They look forward to it every year and Fair-time is fun-time. For the city dwellers. It’s an opportunity to learn about rural life in Missouri. The Fair has grown to be a five-day event and much of the regular daily routine of life in Washington comes to almost a standstill because of the event.
It takes a tremendous amount of volunteerism to stage the Fair. Some volunteers give their time to the Fair year after year. For a member of the Fair Board, the five-day event in August is the culmination of a year of planning, with many meetings and assigning of tasks and responsibilities to board members and a number of committees. There’s quite a bit of physical work involved.
We have admired the professionalism in the planning and operation of the Fair, which is under the sponsorship of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s grown over the years to the point that it is one of the top Fairs in the state. Only the State Fair and the one at Springfield are said to be bigger.
The Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction is one of the largest in the state. It is approaching a half-million dollars in total sales. Young livestock exhibitors look forward to the auction. Money paid for their entries has helped many youngsters pay for their college education.
The other contests draw many entries and are looked forward to by a host of exhibitors, many of whom return every year.
The Fair boosts the local economy since the board buys materials and supplies as much as it can locally. The various organizations, from school booster groups, churches and civic clubs, are paid to handle certain tasks and concessions.
Friendships are renewed at the Fair. It can mean seeing and visiting with people you only see at the Fair every year. People who grew up here and their adult jobs, or marriage, took them elsewhere return for the Fair. Memories of the Fair and good times bring them back.
There are so many positive results from staging the Fair that its value to the community and its people can’t be measured accurately.
Thousands of people will miss the Fair. It will return in 2021 with the same quality it has built over the years.
The Washington Town & Country Fair, like many other entertainment events, such as fairs across the country, joins the list of the ones canceled this year due to the pandemic outbreak.