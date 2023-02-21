It is encouraging to hear collaboration among law enforcement agencies in Franklin County has never been stronger. That assertion was made by two veteran police leaders – Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton and Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong.
Pelton mentioned that it’s not always been that way in other parts of the state. The truth is it hasn’t always that way in Franklin County. That may come as a surprise to some, but interagency police collaboration isn’t a given – even in today’s era of modern policing. Years ago, the bond among different police departments and the sheriff’s department wasn’t as strong. There was more competition between departments, turf disputes and even hostility between law enforcement agencies.
One retired police official shared with us that in the 1970s, friction among various county departments was so pronounced that informal orders were given to not cooperate with other departments. Much of that tension was personality driven according to the official. Back then, police department cultures often reflected the personality of the chief or sheriff. If the leader didn’t want to work with other departments, or with federal law enforcement agencies for that matter, there was no cooperation.
Times change and so do attitudes. Today there is a recognition that interagency collaboration and cooperation among law enforcement is essential to public safety. Not only is it what the public expects, it’s the smart way forward in terms of law enforcement. When public safety agencies work together, it creates more efficient departments, safer communities, and more trust in the public safety agencies in a city. It’s the right thing to do.
There are other practical reasons why police need to work together. Police training budgets are tight. Interagency training can be a way to extend law enforcement training dollars. When officers from different departments train together, it builds trust which is the foundation of collaboration. That kind of collaboration can help prepare for emergency response situations that call for multiple agencies.
If departments have collaborated beforehand, they can respond more quickly and work together more efficiently. These joint training exercises could prove critical in the response to an active shooter situation for example.
Pooling resources and expertise, fostering open lines of communication and sharing intelligence can be very beneficial if done effectively. That is especially the case today where technology has enhanced communication and the ability for agencies to collaborate on a much greater scale than ever before.
The Franklin County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit is an example of how that kind of collaboration can benefit everyone. Detectives from all the law enforcement agencies in the county are part of this group which is proving effective in responding to drug trafficking and other crimes. The unit serves as clearing house for intelligence generated from every department in the county. They are able to leverage federal and state grants and resources with this collaborative policing model to cover more ground and to undertake more anti-trafficking operations.
And that is a credit to all of the local police command staff who support this philosophy of working together and who appreciate that interagency collaboration starts with personal relationships. The citizens of Franklin County are fortunate to have these leaders who understand that you can achieve more by working together than in silos.