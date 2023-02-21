It is encouraging to hear collaboration among law enforcement agencies in Franklin County has never been stronger. That assertion was made by two veteran police leaders – Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton and Washington Police Chief Jim Armstrong.

Pelton mentioned that it’s not always been that way in other parts of the state. The truth is it hasn’t always that way in Franklin County. That may come as a surprise to some, but interagency police collaboration isn’t a given – even in today’s era of modern policing. Years ago, the bond among different police departments and the sheriff’s department wasn’t as strong. There was more competition between departments, turf disputes and even hostility between law enforcement agencies.