What is it like to be a cop?
Most of us have a perception of what law enforcement officials do – probably largely informed by television or movies. But few civilians really understand or appreciate what it’s like to put on a uniform every day.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
What is it like to be a cop?
Most of us have a perception of what law enforcement officials do – probably largely informed by television or movies. But few civilians really understand or appreciate what it’s like to put on a uniform every day.
That’s where citizen police academies can play an invaluable role, especially in building relationships with the public. That’s the goal behind a citizens’ academy that’s having success here in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy graduated another class last month. That marks the fifth class to complete the 12-week program since Sheriff Steve Pelton formed the Academy in 2019.
The mission of the academy, which is designed to give members of the public an “inside look” at law enforcement and particularly the sheriff’s department, is predicated on the principle of “stronger together.”
It’s a phrase Pelton uses frequently when discussing the critical role the public can play in solving and reducing crime. The more members of the public know about how law enforcement works, the more they are apt to collaborate with police in positive ways to solve problems.
At the sheriff’s department’s citizens’ academy, a class of between 20 and 25 citizens meet with deputies one night a week for three hours and learn about the day-to-day operations of the department, the latest techniques and technology in policing and, frankly, how law enforcement really works. Transparency, communication and understanding between deputies and residents are prioritized at the academy.
Members of the county’s dozen or so neighborhood watch groups attended the first academy classes. But now, Pelton said the classes are comprised of “everyday people” – business owners, school officials and citizens simply interested in what the police do and why they do it. It’s a behind-the-scenes tour of the county’s largest law enforcement agency.
The objective of the academy is to strengthen relationships with police and the communities they serve. That’s a laudable goal. You don’t have to look too far to see how strained relationships between police and the public are undermining public safety in other communities. But we would argue that is not the case here.
Every law enforcement agency desires positive community interaction. It’s a flagship issue for police across the country. But it isn’t always achieved. It takes real work to create communities where residents and police officers can work positively together.
Citizen police academies have proven effective in achieving the goal of closer relationships between police and residents. Pelton deserves credit for starting one here and sharing his office with the public in this education setting. We believe it has created an atmosphere of transparency, teamwork and collaboration.
Anyone interested in attending the next class can fill out an application which can be found at https://franklincountymosheriff.com/citizens-law-enforcement-academy.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.