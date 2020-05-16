Like many Americans and journalists we have been slow in coming to believe in climate change. There is enough evidence now that we are a believer. In fact, the evidence is overwhelming.
The Spring 2020 issue of the Columbia Journalism Review, the magazine especially for journalists, is devoted to “Covering Climate Now.” That title refers to a global journalism initiative — “committed to bringing more and better coverage to the defining story of our time.”
One of the articles, “The Story of Our Time,” by Kyle Pope, reads: “I am convinced that journalism’s failure to properly report the climate story will be recorded as one of its great humiliations. Since 1988, when James Hansen, a scientist at NASA, sat before Congress and warned the United States effects of a warming planet, news organizations have dithered and delayed and put off critical reporting of what’s happening to the earth.
They have allowed themselves to be spun by oil industry PR campaigns, convinced themselves that the science is complicated and contested (it’s not), and rested on the idea that the subject is too abstract and depressing for their audience to handle (again, false). The result has been a massive media fail: In 2012, researchers at Media Matters found that U.S. news organizations gave 40 times more coverage to the Kardashians than to rising sea levels.”
The article by Pope goes on to say during the 2016 campaigns, reporters neglected to ask a single climate question in the three presidential debates. In 2018, broadcast news outlets gave more airtime to the royal baby than to the warming earth, according to Pope, who is the editor of the Columbia Journalism Review.
The cover page of theColumbia Journalism Review tells the story of what articles inside are about: “The Biggest Story We have Ever Known (And We Are Blowing It).”
Journalists increasingly consider climate change to be important, but newsrooms are still figuring out how to navigate the beat, is the lead for another story by three journalists. The magazine conducted a survey of 20 newsrooms and reviewed data from Georgia Mason University to measure gaps in consistent climate coverage and to understand why they persist. In answering the question of how often do newsrooms publish climate stories, the survey found that 65 percent of newsrooms publish climate stories a few times per week to every day; 10 percent a couple of times each week; and 25 percent a couple of times per month.
“This is still a subject that remains a far-off thing for many people. It’s hard to make it immediate,” said Chris Morgan of The Miami Herald.
Going back to Pope, some of his strongest words were that reporters covering the climate crisis must be more than stenographers of tragedy.
There is another story that journalist Laura Thorne wrote titled “In Clear View,” in which she explained that what is happening in the Marshall Islands “proves that all stories are climate.” She wrote that the islands could be submerged within a century.
Another story reads, “We are living in what to me feels like an emergency. We have to make stories that connect.”
People need to read the stories in the latest issue of the Columbia Journalism Review. Some local libraries have copies. The Columbia Journalism Review is based at Columbia University in New York. The Review is published in partnership with the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.