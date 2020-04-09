Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order because of the COVID-19 outbreak went into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. and will expire Friday, April 24. As with any order as far-reaching as this one, there are questions. Answers are being supplied by state and federal officials.
The enforcement of provisions in the order is up to local (city and county) officials, with the state health authorities available to help. The order states that “local public health authorities are directed to carry out and enforce the provisions of the order by any legal means.”
The order does not prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services such as grocery stores, gasoline stations and banks, or engaging in outdoor activities as long as the distancing rules are observed. Stores that are open are restricting the number of people in buildings at the same time.
Essential businesses can remain open. That includes newspapers and the other media outlets. What is essential is up to local and state authorities. The Missourian contacted Mayor Sandy Lucy over the weekend to confirm that newspapers were considered essential. She said newspapers were essential to keep the public informed, especially in times of a crisis. The Missourian offices have been closed to the public since last week. Staff members are working.
Where to draw the line in the essential consideration as to industries and businesses can be difficult. It is not difficult in other cases.
There has been good cooperation with the stay-at-home order. In something like this kind of order you are not going to get 100 percent cooperation.
The order was necessary to help stop the spread of the virus. We all have heard criticism that it should have come earlier. And, still being heard are a few comments that it isn’t necessary. The stay-at-home order has curbed the spread of the virus in other countries such as China and Germany.
It is an extreme measure but the need is a life and death act to protect people.
This is a time to be thankful for the people on the front lines in this battle. They are rightly being called heroes. The risks they are taking and the extra hours they are working on behalf of all of us are above and beyond normal sacrifices associated with their work in health care and in emergency situations. Many are volunteers.
Local, state and federal officials have had to make tough decisions in imposing restrictions on all of us. Their decisions are for our protection. We should be thankful to all of them.
This virus has to a certain extent united Americans in a common cause! We will prevail!