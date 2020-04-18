There’s no general agreement that Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to end the stay-at-home order May 3 is the right decision.
Thursday he extended the order to May 3 “so we can prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.”
In the meantime the spread of COVID-19 will be closely monitored. Between now and May 4, “the governor’s office will continue monitoring the situation and work with Missouri’s hospitals, health care providers, public health experts, business leaders and state departments to develop a plan” for recovery.
We have no doubt that the governor and his departments will monitor the outbreak closely.
The governor knows there is a risk in opening up the state too soon. He is following President Donald Trump’s general plan with the May 3 date.
Is it the right decision? Who knows. No one knows for sure. We hope it’s the right decision.
However, a decision has to be made — to remain in a “stay at home” status, or set a time to end the order.
Many people believe the “stay home” order should be in effect until the middle of May or June 1. Others want to reopen just about everything May 3 and begin the recovery period.
The feeling here is it’s a bit too early. But maybe it’s time. It will be uplifting to the morale of people overall, but if a surge in the pandemic occurs, well, it will be terrible.
It’s a tough decision!