The recent legislative session was a productive and encouraging one for state workers, who have seen various attempts to improve their pay and benefits fall short of the finish line for more than a decade.
With the passage of a second consecutive pay increase and a bill that would pay state workers biweekly instead of twice a month, the Legislature and the governor have made substantial strides in improving working conditions for state employees.
But as the governor and some area representatives have noted, this is the starting point, not the ending point, when it comes to investing in the state’s workforce.
At the signing of the biweekly pay bill, state Rep. Dave Griffith, R-Jefferson City, and co-sponsor of the bill, said, “I think this is one more step in the right direction for us to really address the situation with our state employees.
“With the 8.7% (pay) increase that we gave our state employees this year, (coupled) with the 5% we gave last year, we are moving up the scale to giving them the compensation package that I think they really deserve.”
Added state Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, and co-sponsor of the bill, “We need to do more for our state employees, and this is just one more thing that makes it more convenient for our state employees.”
Parson agreed, saying more needs to be done.
“To say the least, we certainly need to do a better job of taking care of state employees,” he said. “Over the years, they’ve kind of been neglected time and time again.”
Parson said bills like the ones he had just signed help make the state competitive in attracting employees. The state’s goal, he suggested, should be to offer the same advantages commonly found in the private sector.
One path to reaching that goal would be to build upon the state’s strong benefits package that outperforms much of the private sector.
Look no farther than a bill that fell short of passage this year that was sponsored by another Jefferson City area legislator, Rep. Rudy Veit.
Veit, R-Wardsville, had proposed the state set retirement eligibility for state employees when their age and years of credited service reach 80, rather than the current standard of 90 years. The legislation would be a good incentive to keep employees who have been in the state workforce five to 10 years and who recognize the importance of a good retirement system.
Across the aisle, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, has said more focus should be directed toward on-site childcare options for state employees. She also said Democrats would like to discuss help with college tuition for in-demand fields that could help fill the gaps in struggling departments.
There are solid ideas out there worthy of discussion and consideration, and Parson has publicly declared an interest in doing so.
Vowing to stay focused on improving working conditions for state employees as he finishes his term in office, Parson said, “I’ve got to do everything I can to make sure that they want to come to work, whatever that might be: whether it’s leadership courses, training that we give them that we’ve never done before, whether it’s the pay increases.”
“My vision for them is we keep making this a good place to work, and we try to retain the employees we have,” Parson added. “We realize we have some very talented people and a lot of people trying to get a hold of those people every day, so it’s just as competitive for us as it is in the private sector. ... We don’t have to be at the top of the ladder, but I don’t want to be at the bottom of the ladder, either.”
You’re off to a good start, governor. For the sake of the state and its workforce, finish the race strong.