A national survey by WalletHub, the personal-finance website, found that State Technical College of Missouri at Linn is the best community college in the United States to receive the best eduction at the cheapest rates.
It is the only community college in Missouri to make the survey’s top 10 list. California had three in the top 10. Wyoming had two colleges in the top 10 list. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home was ranked second behind the college at Linn.
Many students from this area enroll at State Tech at Linn. The college offers 35 degree and certificate programs. That reason, plus the low tuition and fees, attracts students. Its graduates are sought by businesses and industries in specialized fields.
California is considered by many people to be the grandfather of community colleges since it has so many and was one of the earlier states to foster two-year colleges.
In the survey that rated the community colleges, California had 10 in the top 20 listings. The survey compared more than 650 community colleges across 18 key indicators of cost and quality. The data ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-facility ratio to graduation rate.
In the survey category of states with the best community college system, Missouri did make the top 20 list. Wyoming was rated No. 1.
We congratulate State Tech at Linn for attaining such a lofty status.