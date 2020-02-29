Anyone who has been in military service is acquainted with the Stars and Stripes newspaper, which has been the voice and watchdog for members of our Armed Forces for 159 years. The newspaper faces a financial crisis because the Department of Defense is proposing to eliminate federal funding for it.
The newspaper dates to Civil War times and has been a source of information and entertainment for members of our military, even being read on our front lines in the many battles this country has been engaged in.
We refer you to an opinion article that will appear in Wednesday’s Missourian by Jim Martin, president of the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Mo., where the first issues of the newspaper rolled off the presses. He relates the rich history of the newspaper.
Stars and Stripes is an independent newspaper that enjoys the freedom of the press status even though it has had financing from the federal government. This newspaper plays a key role in the morale of our troops. It must continue publication.
Contact Missouri’s two U.S. senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, and urge them to use their influence to save Stars and Stripes with continuation of federal funding.
We are confident the Missouri Press Association will do what it can to support the effort for continued federal funding. This is a very important issue for our troops!