It was good news to learn that the Washington Parks Department plans to upgrade the old caboose on Front Street next to the train station. As a recreational point in that area of the riverfront, it may be a minor attraction, but to children who visit and play on it, it’s a joyful experience.
The caboose will be painted along with the old freight depot building a few feet to the west. Both are historic in nature and preservation of them is one of the city’s achievements in linking present times to the past.
The caboose work will include interior and exterior sprucing up, according to Wayne Dunker, parks and recreation director. The work by volunteers on the caboose landscape adds to the overall appeal of that location on Front Street.
It was the late Jerry Michels, civic worker par excellence, who spearheaded the drive to obtain the caboose and transport it here. He had the vision to recognize its appeal and connection to the past. The caboose is a reminder of Washington’s link to the history of trains in the state. It also is a fun attraction for children.