Sports-minded Americans are among those suffering from the shutdown of most activities in the field due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The sports world has never seen anything like it before.
While there were fewer sports programs during America’s wars, there has been nothing to compare to what’s happening today in competitive sporting activities on all levels from the amateurs to the professionals. Promising careers for athletes are on hold. The setback will damage promising careers in a wide range of sports.
We read a story the other day that raised the question of whether professional sports will retain the fans they have. Our answer is that the fan support will return but it may be at a slow pace. Even with the federal economic stimulus program, there will be fewer dollars to spend on sporting activities. It is a crushing blow to some highly paid athletes. The spinoff economic benefits that go with sports already are taking a hard hit.
The lack of income for teams from televised games is a huge setback. It’s really hurting colleges and will linger into the fall, it appears.
The stay-at-home edict leaves the sports fans in their homes without their televised games, which means roaming the channels to see what else there is to watch.
Sports is such a popular pastime in America and throughout the world that the loss of the games on the screens leaves a gap in time that can’t be filled by what is left to see.
When they talk about recovery time from the virus, the total damage in the sports world is hard to assess. Sports on television will rebound and the bounce will lead to fans back in the stands.
But from the little leagues to the professionals, for the fans, it’s a loss but it is nothing compared to the suffering of the victims and their families caused by the deadly virus.