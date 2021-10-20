Attendance figures for the newly renovated Washington swimming pool “surpassed expectations” this past summer, according to city officials.
More than 21,000 people paid admission to splash around in the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in 2021, which is more than double the attendance in 2019, according to Washington parks officials.
The pool was closed for the 2020 season as it underwent a $4 million overhaul. City officials placed a bet that if they upgraded the old worn-out pool and made it more modern, more people would use it.
They were right.
The new swimming pool proved to be a popular attraction, a welcome change, drawing people of all ages to the water to cool off.
It was definitely more modern. The new pool features a rock climbing wall, a poolside basketball rim, diving boards, a waterfall and several kid-friendly play areas.
The pool opened over the Memorial Day weekend, and after a few weeks and the summer’s first heat wave, the new swimming pool reached maximum capacity, resulting in lines outside of the pool office.
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said that was the first time that had happened in a long time. The pool was crowded all summer. It was the place to be, especially during the hot, humid, deep-summer days.
Not surprisingly, the pool exceeded revenue expectations, generating close to $200,000. Nonetheless, the pool still lost money — about $45,000, according to park officials.
That wasn’t unexpected. It’s pretty much a consensus among municipal officials that you don’t operate a city pool to make money. They are expensive to maintain. The reality is they are a joy to users and a financial burden to cities that run them. It takes a lot of manpower to keep them running, and like farming, the weather is always a factor.
But even the $45,000 loss this season compares favorably with 2019, when the city lost $137,299 on the pool.
The new city pool is a hit. The attendance figures prove it. Congratulations to all who made it possible — especially the city officials who backed this project and the voters who supported the city’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax, which helped make the project possible.