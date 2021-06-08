Two of the fastest high school sprinters in Missouri are from Franklin County.
In what could be a first, St. Francis Borgia Senior Sam Schmidt and Union High School Junior Daniel Thwing each won state titles in the 100-meter dash.
Thwing won the state title in the Class 4 competition on Friday, and Schmidt captured the Class 3 championship on Saturday. Schmidt also won the state title in the 200-meter dash.
We tip our hats to these two kings of sprint and all of the other track and field athletes from area schools who medaled in the MSHSAA state championship meet held last weekend in Jefferson City.
We can’t remember the last time two local sprinters won state titles in the 100-meter dash in the same year. The best part of this story is that Schmidt and Thwing are good guys in addition to great athletes. They represented their schools and this area with class and good sportsmanship.
It has been said there is still no purer form of athleticism, no more exact and exacting test of what the human body is capable of, than a simple foot race. And the 100-meter test is considered the ultimate foot race. It is arguably the most popular event in track and field. The winners of the 100-meter races in the Summer Olympics are called the “fastest man in the world” and the “fastest woman in the world.”
Our county has a rich history of producing state champion distance runners and hurdlers. But this year, the fastest runners in the state were from Borgia and Union high schools.
Congratulations to Sam Schmidt and Daniel Thwing. Well ran, and well done!