If you are frustrated with the traffic jams and bottlenecks on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair, now is the time to make your voice heard.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is asking for public comment on its recently released Draft 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which includes nearly $86 million to expand Highway 47 from two lanes to four between the two cities.
If it’s true that the squeaky wheel gets the oil, it’s time to make some noise. That’s because the widening project isn’t guaranteed to happen, even though the first phase of the work is included on MoDOT’s project schedule list. There are several more procedural steps that this particular improvement project will have to clear before shovels start turning dirt to improve Highway 47, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026-27.
MoDOT employs a methodical planning process when it comes to big-ticket infrastructure projects. Each step in the planning and decision-making process includes opportunities for public involvement. That process includes a formal public comment period where input from residents and stakeholders is solicited on projects included in the STIP. That period began May 18 and runs through June 17. In July, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission will consider these comments when it officially approves the projects that are included in the draft STIP.
MoDOT has always placed importance on including the public in the development of its project lists and in its decision-making process. Citizens really do have a say in how transportation dollars are spent.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna acknowledged this when he credited community support for helping get the Highway 47 widening project to this point. McKenna said local officials made a compelling case that this key corridor needed to be improved and the state listened and responded.
But there is still a formal process that must be followed to get this project across the finish line and when it comes to a state that has more unmet transportation needs that dollars, nothing is guaranteed. This is why local officials are urging area residents to express support for the highway 47 project by taking part in MoDOT’s public comment period.
Comments can be submitted online at modot.org/DraftSTIP, by emailing STIPcommnets @modot.mo.gov or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
So, if you’ve ever been delayed by one of the epic traffic jams along Highway 47, contact MoDOT and let them know you want the highway to be widened to four lanes. If you’ve ever had an accident or a near miss on Highway 47 due to the congestion, let MoDOT know. If you believe the present Highway 47 is inadequate for modern traffic needs and is an impediment to future growth and economic development in our county, contact MoDOT and tell them.
MoDOT is listening. It’s time to speak up.