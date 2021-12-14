Long before COVID-19, teachers rated mental health as the most pressing issue burdening our students.
A sobering report released this week affirms what educators already knew — there is an emerging crisis in youth mental health in this country that has been exacerbated by the lingering pandemic.
Citing mounting evidence of ongoing harm, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, on Tuesday, issued a public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting youth and a call to action to address what he described as “an emerging crisis.”
Surgeon general’s advisories are rare. They are used to focus national attention on an urgent public health issue and provide recommendations for how it should be addressed. In the past, they have been issued on illnesses like HIV/AIDS.
The report provides alarming data on why a public health advisory is appropriate on this issue. The number of people reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Illegal substance use has increased. An increasing number of children and adolescents are showing up in emergency rooms seeking mental or behavioral health treatment.
“From 2009 to 2019, the proportion of high school students reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increased by 40 percent; the share seriously considering attempting suicide increased by 36 percent; and the share creating a suicide plan increased by 44 percent,” according to the report.
“Between 2011 and 2015, youth psychiatric visits to emergency departments for depression, anxiety and behavioral challenges increased by 28 percent. Between 2007 and 2018, suicide rates among youth ages 10-24 in the U.S. increased by 57 percent,” according to the advisory.
Things have gotten conspicuously worse since the onset of the pandemic. The report cites multiple studies that suggest symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled during the pandemic, with one in five young people reporting symptoms of anxiety and one in four reporting symptoms of depression.
“Early estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics suggests there were tragically more than 6,600 deaths by suicide among the 10-24 age group in 2020,” the report noted.
If we are going to address this issue, it is imperative we understand the “how” and “why” young people are struggling with mental health challenges.
Murthy hit on a theme that psychologists and teachers have long known is compounding young people’s mental health struggles.
“Too often, young people are bombarded with messages through the media and popular culture that erode their sense of self-worth — telling them they are not good-looking enough, popular enough, smart enough or rich enough,” Murthy wrote in introduction. “And while technology platforms have improved our lives in important ways ... when not deployed responsibility and safely, these tools can pit us against each other, reinforce negative behaviors like bullying and exclusion, and undermine the safe and supportive environments young people need and deserve.”
The advisory calls for a broad and rapid response from government, social media companies, community groups, schools, teachers, parents and even students, and it provides a number of resources.
The U.S. surgeon general’s advisory is a wake-up call to a pre-pandemic issue that the coronavirus is turning into a full-blown epidemic. This issue is real, and we all must pay more attention to it. There is a vital need for accessible, no-cost mental health resources to be available across schools nationwide.