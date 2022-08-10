Rookie Kyle Marquart defeated incumbent John Simmons and another challenger in the Republican primary race for the state House District 109 seat last week.

It was a close contest between Marquart and Simmons, with Marquart prevailing by a mere 168 votes, 3,332 to 3,164. Marquart’s victory was considered by some as a minor upset given that a political newcomer beat a two-term incumbent — no small feat these days in the age of widespread gerrymandering.