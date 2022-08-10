Rookie Kyle Marquart defeated incumbent John Simmons and another challenger in the Republican primary race for the state House District 109 seat last week.
It was a close contest between Marquart and Simmons, with Marquart prevailing by a mere 168 votes, 3,332 to 3,164. Marquart’s victory was considered by some as a minor upset given that a political newcomer beat a two-term incumbent — no small feat these days in the age of widespread gerrymandering.
But we find the race noteworthy because of the increasingly rare display of civility and congeniality by both GOP candidates post-election. In an interview with this newspaper, Marquart thanked Simmons for his service. Likewise, Simmons congratulated Marquart on his win. Neither candidate was effusive in their comments of the other, but both were cordial and respectful after the election.
Heck, they were cordial and respectful during the election and on Election Day when the two got together and wished each other well. Given the fact that the ugliest fights in politics are often intra-party, it was refreshing to see.
Sure, Simmons opined in a statement that significant crossover votes may have contributed to the close race, but he didn’t ignore or deny the outcome after the election, which is becoming more common in politics races. In the modern era of politics, being gracious to your political opponent, whether in a primary or general election, is viewed by some as a sign of weakness.
Consider former Gov. Eric Greitens who lost to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the Republican primary. The Kansas City Star reported that after his defeat, Greitens didn’t congratulate Schmitt on winning the race. He told his supporters he was proud of them, but he never admitted defeat. Instead, he preached patience.
Greitens didn’t deny the election results, he just ignored them. Other losing candidates, in the mold of former President Trump, are flatly denying the results. Axios reported a growing number of Republican candidates this cycle are refusing to concede elections they indisputably lost, promoting conspiracy theories about the results and engaging in local battles over certification.
This trend isn’t good for democracy. Rick Hasen, director of UCLA Law’s Safeguarding Democracy Project, called it “exceedingly dangerous, because a democracy depends on losers’ consent.”
“If people believe the other side is consistently stealing elections, first of all, you completely delegitimize people in office ... but second, you create the conditions where people might be more willing to engage in fraud themselves as a way of trying to even the score,” Hasen told Axios.
We know Marquart and Simmons weren’t the only local primary candidates who conducted themselves with grace and dignity this past election cycle. But we appreciate their example. We need more like them. Our children are watching. Our democracy depends on it.