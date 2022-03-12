The Franklin County Commission made a smart move directing $2.6 million of its $20 million allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money to the Franklin County Sheriff’s department.
The commission made the announcement last week. In basketball terms, the decision would be considered a layup — an easy shot.
Why? Because it’s a prudent investment to make. Local leaders have myriad options to use these one-time resources, which are designed to address the direct health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in public safety is a responsible way to use these funds both from a practical and political standpoint.
For starters, the sheriff’s department plans to use the majority of the allocation to strategically invest in technology. In a story last week, Missourian County Government Reporter Geoff Folsom explained that the federal relief money would enable the department to purchase body cameras for all of its deputies and allow it to acquire new laptop computers and vehicles.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his department is in need of everything it is requesting and wouldn’t be able to make these acquisitions without the federal funding.
The largest portion of the federal relief money awarded to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office — $1.63 million — will be used to purchase a more state-of-the-art police camera system. The department plans to acquire 50 in-car cameras and 60 body cameras, enough for each field deputy.
While the department has some cameras, it doesn’t have enough server space for all deputies to have them, Pelton said. The new cameras will use cloud storage and have redundancies that better protect against hacking.
Police-worn body cameras is a savvy use of ARPA funds. More police departments across the country are utilizing them to ensure police accountability and fairness.
Police officers, many of whom were initially skeptical of the technology, increasingly are supportive of cameras because of their ability to reduce unfounded complaints. However, camera systems have been out of reach for many local governments and police departments due to their high costs.
A recent study from the University of Chicago Crime Lab and the Council on Criminal Justice, suggests that investing in police body cameras has a benefit-to-cost ratio of 5 to 1. It found that the camera technology can reduce use of force by about 10 percent and complaints against police by more than 15 percent.
Pelton said his officers are supportive of the camera technology because it has shown to protect his deputies from legal liability, especially in lethal use of force encounters.
We previously used this space to urge local governments to deploy the one-time federal stimulus dollars wisely, pointing out that taxpayers would be watching to see how the money was invested.
While the county’s recent allocation to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is only a small portion of its overall allotment, we think its a smart investment. We believe taxpayers will see it that way too.
The Sheriff’s department has a track record of professional policing and fiscal responsbility that dates back decades and continues today.
It is one of the reasons why in 2018 county taxpayers voted ovewhlemingly to pass Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax to fund jail expansion and law enforcement salaries. Not only did the proposition pass, but it passed by wide margins in every precinct in the county by an average of 70 percent.
We are confident the sheriff’s department will be good stewards of the ARPA money the county has sent their way.