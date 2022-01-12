Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is pushing for raises for state employees. He doesn’t have a choice. Like the rest of employees in this unsettled economy, state workers are leaving their jobs in record numbers for higher wages and greener pastures.
That is understandable. Missouri state employees rank among the lowest-paid state workers in the nation. In some categories, our state ranks dead last.
That goes for our teachers as well. For instance, Missouri ranks 50th in the nation for educators’ average starting salary, at just $32,970, roughy 20 percent less than the national average starting wage of $41,163 per year, according to the National Education Association.
Our state ranks 45th in the country in terms of average salary at $50,817, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. When you consider that out of the eight states that border Missouri, only Arkansas had a lower average salary for educators, you get a sense of how far our state has fallen behind when it comes to compensation. Low pay has put our state in a competitive disadvantage when it comes to recruitment and staff retention.
Like Parson, state education leaders are trying to change this paradigm. Parson is trying to persuade the Missouri General Assembly to use its budget surplus to give a 5.5. percent raise to all state employees and enact a new $15 an hour minimum pay for all state jobs. Educational officials want lawmakers to raise the minimum starting salary from $25,000 to $35,000 by the 2025 school year.
There are 4,000 teachers in the state making between $25,000 and $35,000 a year, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
You can make a strong case that it about time the legislature addressed teacher pay. The last time teachers in Missouri received a raise was in 2006, when the minimum teacher’s salary was increased from $18,000 to $25,000 according to DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven.
Vandeven, a veteran educator who understands our state’s education landscape as well as anyone, says the state needs to take immediate action.
“I would say it’s safe to say we are in a crisis in the teacher workforce,” Vandeven said in a legislative hearing last month. “While we have been talking about a need to increase teacher salary, while we’ve been talking about the needs to attract and retain our teachers, so are other states.”
Vandeven is right. While those who control the state’s purse strings have been talking about raising teacher salaries, we’ve fallen even further behind other states.
Of course there is another issue in play in this policy discussion. Across the political spectrum, researchers agree that teachers earn on the dollar less than other professionals do with similar educational backgrounds.
Most would agree that in today’s hyper-competitive economy, nothing is more valuable than education. Teacher’s pay should reflect that belief. But it doesn’t, especially in public education in Missouri. That needs to change.
The Economic Policy Institute calls the discrepancy a “teacher pay penalty” and pegs it at over 18 percent, noting that even with more generous public employee benefits, the total compensation gap is still 11 percent — a record high according to the Los Angeles Times. Some argue the teacher salary gap is much higher.
The difference this year, compared to past years, is the state has the money to increase teacher salaries, to make our state more competitive. We think it’s a smart government investment.