Small, independent businesses and family farms have been hit particularly hard by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of these small businesses have seen an unprecedented collapse in revenue and are struggling to stay afloat.
They need a lifeline. The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) may have a life preserver.
DED is making $30 million in grants available for small businesses or family-owned farms in Missouri to help mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
To be eligible for the grant, a business must employ 50 or fewer employees (including owners of the business). Grants are limited at this time to $50,000 and the costs eligible for reimbursement must be related to COVID-19 and have occurred between March 1 and Nov. 15 of this year.
The grant program includes $7.5 million for family-owned farms and family farm corporations. Those participating in the production of agricultural crops, livestock or livestock products, poultry or poultry products, dairy products or horticultural products are eligible for grants.
Many small businesses need a bridge to weather this crisis, keep their staff employed, and be in a position to lead in an economic recovery.
Keep in mind, there are over 1 million people who are employed by a small business in Missouri. The grants will help keep them working.
We applaud Gov. Mike Parson and DED for initiating the small business grant program and reinvesting in our state’s economy. DED Director Rob Dixon was on point when he said, “This virus isn’t going away and we have to protect the lives and the livelihoods of Missouri workers, families and children.”
If your small business is sinking, consider DED’s lifeline. For more information on the Small Business Grant Program, visit www.ShowMeStrong.mo.gov.