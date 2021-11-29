Seventy years ago, at a time when the U.S. Postal Service was promoting the speed of its international air service, Washington Post Master T.W. “Buck” Sincox put the claims to a test by mailing several letters to European cities.
The results were impressive. A letter postmarked from Washington took two days to reach its destination in Paris. A letter mailed from Washington to London took three days to arrive, and a letter to Stockholm took four days.
Taking a jab at slow mail delivery at the time, this newspaper commented that it takes longer for a letter mailed in Augusta to reach Washington than it does for a letter mailed to Paris, thousands of miles away.
In 1951, the Postal Service was marketing fast delivery service. How quaint. Those were the “good old days” when the U.S. Postal Service could be relied upon and respected. It was an institution we took for granted as a model of integrity and efficiency.
Not any more.
Today, that institution is in trouble. The Postal Service is in need of some serious help.
Earlier this year, a subscriber in Forsitell — just a few miles from Augusta — canceled his subscription because it took anywhere from two to four weeks to receive a copy of The Missourian. We aren’t alone. Scores of newspapers across the country are dealing with the same issue. It’s the same story for other businesses who use the Postal Service to deliver their products.
To add to the frustration, the service is about to get even slower — and more expensive.
It’s part of a far-reaching, multiyear plan instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to overhaul the Postal Service and tackle its massive debt. The plan calls for cutting use of airmail and restricting how far mail can travel within a day as well as reducing post office hours.
The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30 percent of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive instead of two or three days.
There was a price increase in August, and the Postal Service just temporarily increased the cost to ship a parcel during the holiday season. The price increases range from 25 cents to $5 per package on priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.
No one disputes that the Postal Service is in need of an overhaul. Since 2006, it has been handling less mail year after year, and it’s been losing more and more money. In 2019, the Postal Service handled about a third less mail than in 2006; in 2020, it lost $9.2 billion, according to reports.
The Postal Service is a government service, not a moneymaking enterprise, but such massive losses are not sustainable. Reform is obviously needed. But DeJoy has been making things worse since he became postmaster general in June 2020, as the Boston Herald recently opined.
It’s hard to see how paying more for even slower service is going to resuscitate the Postal Service. Rate hikes paired with decreased service is a recipe for disaster.
If that doesn’t sound alarm bells, the Center For Public Integrity reported that the U.S. Postal Service paid its top executives more in bonuses and perks last year than at any other point in the past decade, adding up to $370,622 in extra income for DeJoy and four of his deputies.
DeJoy got a $75,000 performance bonus in fiscal year 2021, plus about $56,000 in other perks, which includes membership in two airline clubs, retirement counseling and financial planning services. DeJoy earned this in addition to his $305,681 salary, the highest ever paid for the top job at the Postal Service. In all, DeJoy earned about as much as President Joe Biden.
Complaints over poor service have been building for years, but the latest measures by the Postal Service look like desperate measures by an organization that is on the verge of collapse. Reforms are sorely needed, but they don’t include giving DeJoy a bonus.
For starters, Congress could pass the Postal Service Reform Act, which would eliminate the unwise requirement that the agency prepay its retirees’ health benefits, as many have argued for years. That change would allow the agency to diversify its pension investments and would do a lot to fix its financial problems.
Seventy years ago, the Postal Service was touting its speedy mail service. Today, it is hanging on for dear life, and without some intervention, it is destined to fail.