“Business Is Rolling on the River(s).”
That was the headline of a front-page story in the Weekend Missourian about how local river outfitters are doing a bang-up business this summer.
Earlier this year, we published a story about how busy the Katy Trail is during this summer of bummer caused by the novel coronavirus.
It’s clear people are heading outdoors and back to nature in large numbers to cope with quarantine fatigue. It’s our view that is a good thing.
We are rediscovering the outdoors, which offers space for much-needed respite and healing.
Maybe making a new or deeper connection to Mother Nature is the silver lining during these otherwise unprecedented and uncertain times.
Whether it is hiking, biking, kayaking or simply some casual reading in a hammock in a park, the best (and safe) way to de-stress these days is by getting outside and breathing some fresh air.
Whatever the activity, we count ourselves fortunate to live in a region where there are beautiful and abundant natural resources.
Start with our own community. We live in a town that values parks, green spaces, trails and playgrounds as essential public services. Not every community can say the same.
We owe a debt of gratitude to civic leaders, past and present, who recognized that outdoor space is vitally important to maintain a good quality of life and worked to make them possible.
Take Washington’s expanded riverfront trail as an example. It is the envy of many communities along the Mighty Mo. People are clamoring for the reopening of the eastern leg of the trail, following the construction of the new bridge.
You don’t have to travel too far in any direction from here to experience other unique and beautiful natural resources. Places like Shaw Nature Reserve, Busch Conservation area and our beautiful Ozark lakes and streams are close by and offer wonderful opportunities to explore and escape a pandemic.
Missouri has one of the best state park systems in the country and many of those parks are an easy drive from here. Many have reopened to the public since the onset of the pandemic. The coronavirus has pinched pocketbooks, but most of these parks are free to use.
Poet Mary Davis once said that to walk in nature is to witness a thousand miracles. We are fortunate to be able to witness so many of those miracles in our own backyard.