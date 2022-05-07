If you are looking for a way to show support for law enforcement, consider attending Washington’s annual observance for fallen police officers next week.
The ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 11, at 9 a.m. near the flagpoles in the front parking lot of the police department.
The event is being held in conjunction with National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day, which pays tribute to local, state and federal law enforcement officers.
The ceremony is a fitting way for citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty and to say thanks to our local men and women in blue. The names of the Missouri police officers who have died in the line of duty will be read.
If you can’t make the ceremony, we encourage our readers to take a moment to say “thank you” to any law enforcement officer they may encounter next week or in any other way they deem appropriate.
The simple gesture of saying “thanks” is a key way of letting these brave and dedicated first responders know we care and appreciate them. Ask any cop, it makes a huge difference. It helps keep morale strong.
Safer communities matter to us all. Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee summed it up this way: “The support the community provides the police department helps to sustain the pride the officers have in serving this community.”
We agree. Community support is absolutely critical to the health and well-being of any law enforcement agency. In many ways, it is the key ingredient. We should always be prepared to show that support – especially when law enforcement does a good job.
We are fortunate to have a strong police department in Washington. Unlike some of America’s urban areas and large cities, law enforcement in Washington and throughout Franklin County enjoy widespread support from the public. They have earned that support.
That was evident in the strong support for Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase in 2018, which provided pay increases to local law enforcement agencies across Franklin county.
National Police Week is an opportune time to show our local officers a little love and respect. They’ve earned it!