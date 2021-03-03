Virginia lawmakers voted over the weekend to forgive $18 million in unemployment insurance overpayments that the state erroneously paid out during the pandemic.
The sponsor of the bill said it was unfair to send collection notices to down and out Virginians to make up for errors caused by the state.
It’s the same argument that is being raised in the Missouri General Assembly. Missouri, like Virginia, is one of just 11 states that doesn’t forgive any overpayments.
It’s time for Missouri to follow Virginia and most of the rest of the states’ lead and show a little mercy.
Many who collected unemployment payments are still out of a job and might have little prospect of getting one. Most had no idea that they were being overpaid. It’s likely the overpayments already have been spent on things like rent, mortgages, utilities and groceries.
It seems overly harsh to ask for the money back when the state made the mistake in the first place and especially after Congress has said states could waive “non-fraudulent” payments.
What is at issue is approximately $146 million in unemployment aid that was paid to some 46,000 Missourians who did nothing wrong but were later found not to qualify for the benefits.
The mistakes occurred because of bureaucratic snafus and a desire by the federal government to push money out as quickly as possible to those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
Initially, Gov. Mike Parson said the state would pursue the overpayments despite the fact that the majority of the money — about 75 to 80 percent — is from federal programs. That money would be sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, not the state trust that pays out regular unemployment benefits, according to reports.
Parson has since softened that position after condemnation from both Republicans and Democrats who are hearing from irate constituents wondering why our state is digging in its heels while other states are pursuing the path of forgiveness.
A bill that advanced Monday in the Missouri House would provide amnesty to people who applied for unemployment help in good faith and received it because of a mistake by the state Labor Department, according to the Associated Press. Missourians would still be on the hook to repay the state portion under the legislation.
Out-of-work Missourians have suffered enough in this pandemic. The federal government has shown mercy in connection with these overpayments. It’s time Missouri lawmakers do the same.