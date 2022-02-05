A nasty winter storm dumped up to 11 inches of snow in some parts of Franklin County over a 48-hour period beginning early Wednesday morning.
It was the region’s heaviest snowfall in several years and the addition of freezing rain made roadways icy and driving treacherous.
Yet by Thursday evening, most of the major thoroughfares in the cities of Washington and Union — and much of the county — were in pretty good shape.
We owe a debt of gratitude to city, county and state road crews who worked around the clock over several days to plow our highways, county roads and city streets. Despite cold temperatures that hampered the effectiveness of snow- and ice-removing materials, these intrepid workers kept on plowing.
Too often we take these road crews for granted. We want our streets plowed and we want it now! We are quick to judge snow removal crews despite the fact that most of us have never been behind a snow plow.
So here is a big shout out to the men and women with plows on the front of their trucks who worked through the night to make our snowy mornings that much easier. We appreciate the effort.