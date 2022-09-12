All hail the queen.

Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week at age 96, are pouring in from around the world. She is the exceedingly rare individual who deserves all the wonderful accolades being bestowed upon her. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher earned the nickname, “The Iron Lady,” but it was Queen Elizabeth who personified British strength for over seven decades. She was truly Britain’s “rock.” The BBC put it this way: “The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II was marked by her strong sense of duty and her determination to dedicate her life to her throne and to her people. She became, for many, the one constant point in a rapidly changing world as British influence declined, society changed beyond recognition and the role of the monarchy itself came into question.” Many of the tributes are noting that we will not see the like of her again. British author Andrew Sullivan wrote: I’m trying to write a column and I find myself in tears. I fear that everything she exemplified — restraint, duty, grace, reticence persistence — are disappearing from the world. Indeed they are. She was majestic in so many ways.