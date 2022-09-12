Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, who died this week at age 96, are pouring in from around the world. She is the exceedingly rare individual who deserves all the wonderful accolades being bestowed upon her. Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher earned the nickname, “The Iron Lady,” but it was Queen Elizabeth who personified British strength for over seven decades. She was truly Britain’s “rock.” The BBC put it this way: “The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II was marked by her strong sense of duty and her determination to dedicate her life to her throne and to her people. She became, for many, the one constant point in a rapidly changing world as British influence declined, society changed beyond recognition and the role of the monarchy itself came into question.” Many of the tributes are noting that we will not see the like of her again. British author Andrew Sullivan wrote: I’m trying to write a column and I find myself in tears. I fear that everything she exemplified — restraint, duty, grace, reticence persistence — are disappearing from the world. Indeed they are. She was majestic in so many ways.
Axios reported that a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology demonstrated that small and simple acts of kindness have immense, underestimated power. Researchers conducted a series of experiments with different acts of kindness — such as offering someone a ride home or covering the cost of someone’s cup of coffee. They found that the gestures meant more to the recipients than the givers may have thought. The findings are consistent with other studies that show we underestimate the power of reaching out to friends, family and colleagues. The bottom line, Axios suggests, is that when in doubt, make the phone call, offer up the last chocolate chip cookie or let the stressed-out person cut in line. It means a lot more than you think. Good advice.
A Cole County Judge heard arguments this week in a legal challenge to an initiative petition slated to appear on the November ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri. One of the issues in the case was the unprecedented steps Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to verify signatures to place a marijuana legalization initiative on the ballot. A lawyer for an anti-drug activist who is challenging the petition, argued that had Ashcroft’s office not intervened, the petition would not have met the minimum number of signatures needed to make the ballot. The Missouri Independent reported that Ashcroft’s director of elections testified that the process used to certify signatures for the marijuana proposal was different than any previous initiative petition, and that local election authorities were not notified that the secretary of state was overruling their work. Attorneys for Ashcroft and Legal Missouri, the campaign backing the initiative petition to legalize marijuana, countered that the secretary of state’s office was well within its right to use new technology and processes to ensure an accurate count of signatures. Ashcroft told the Independent that his office used new technology that allowed signatures to be reviewed electronically. “My takeaway from this,” Ashcroft said, “is we have changed the process by digitizing and by using technology to, I think, allow us to do a far more accurate and do a far better job than was ever able to be done before.” Is it just us that finds the optics of this case a little hazy? The judge’s decision could have far-reaching implications on pot in Missouri and the secretary of state’s authority. Stay tuned.
Thanks to the intrepid reporting of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Dave Matter, we know the Mizzou football team will be wearing white jerseys, black pants and black helmets adorned with a white block “M” on them when they take on Kansas State this weekend. This news flash is necessary because for the past several years, the team has been donning different uniform combinations for just about every game. It’s not uncommon for teams to update their uniforms from time to time, but the frenetic, week-to-week pace of Mizzou’s uniform changes strike us as a bit odd. So do some of the uniform combinations. We’re no fashion experts and perhaps a bit traditional, but does the team really need a new uniform every game? Perennial superpowers like Alabama or Michigan don’t. They pretty much stick to the same uniform every year. Seems to work for them. Those teams’ uniforms are considered classic. Just a thought.