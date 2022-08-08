High Cost of Bacon — No denying the Washington Town & Country Fair is the place to be this weekend. Expect an overflow crowd at the Livestock Arena for Saturday’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, which starts at noon. The auction, a cornerstone of the Fair, shattered sales records last year, due in part to the eye-popping prices paid for the Grand and Reserve Champion Market Hogs exhibited by two sisters — Grace and Evie Bryson of the Eager Beavers 4-H Club. Grace Bryson’s 287-pound Grand Champion Market Hog sold for $105 per pound, or $30,135, a new record, which only stood for a matter of moments when her grandfather, Larry Bryson also purchased Evie’s 265-pound Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog for $206 per pound, or $54,590. Grace has aged out of the market hog competition but Evie is back this year. The 15-year-old’s hog was named Grand Champion, which has auction aficionados wondering what price it will bring at the auction this year. Go to the auction and find out! Better yet, buy some livestock. Since 2015, the auction has raised more than $3.4 million for local livestock exhibitors. The support from the business community for the auction is tremendous and a clear statement of its commitment to the area’s agricultural community and its endorsement of a rural way of life.
Welcome to My House — After the livestock auction, the Fair will be hopping when Flo Rida takes the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Give the Fair Board credit for trying something new with the main stage entertainment by booking the first hip-hop artist at the event. It’s no surprise there is a buzz over Flo Rida’s performance. In terms of pure star power, Flo Rida may be the biggest artist to ever play the Fair. Disagree? Consider this: ZZ Top who performed last year at the Fair and arguably the biggest act to ever play the Fair, has sold over 50 million albums. Flo Rida has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the biggest-selling music artists of all time, according to music industry sources. A huge crowd turned out in Davenport, Iowa, to see Flo Rida perform with Nelly at the Mississippi Valley Fair Wednesday. Look for another large crowd here Saturday evening for a trip down memory lane with Flo Rida.