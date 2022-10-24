Get a kick out of this — Congratulations to Borgia sophomore Haylee Stieffermann who made history last week as the first female to score a point for Borgia’s varsity football team. Stieffermann’s historic boot came in Borgia’s 51-13 win over Fredericktown. Haylee’s father, Eric, made some history himself as a standout player on Borgia’s 1993 state championship team. Haylee is not the first female to score a point for a Borgia football squad. That honor belongs to Stephanie Chapman, who kicked an extra point for the Borgia junior varsity football team in 2005. Kudos to both of these ladies for carving their names into the rich annals of Borgia football folklore.

Good night — Turns out our parents were right – getting a good night’s sleep is actually good for us. In fact, not getting enough sleep can actually increase the likelihood of a multitude of health problems. A study published this week suggests that people 50 and over who sleep five hours or less at night have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases as they age compared with peers who get a longer night’s rest according to CNN. Those diseases for which there was a higher risk include diabetes, cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, depression, dementia, mental disorders, Parkinson’s and arthritis, the study found. This data supports a growing body of medical research that shows adults who do not get enough sleep – about seven to nine hours a night – have a greater chance of developing other chronic diseases like obesity and high blood pressure as well. If you want to be healthy, get the proper amount of rest.