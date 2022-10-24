Get a kick out of this — Congratulations to Borgia sophomore Haylee Stieffermann who made history last week as the first female to score a point for Borgia’s varsity football team. Stieffermann’s historic boot came in Borgia’s 51-13 win over Fredericktown. Haylee’s father, Eric, made some history himself as a standout player on Borgia’s 1993 state championship team. Haylee is not the first female to score a point for a Borgia football squad. That honor belongs to Stephanie Chapman, who kicked an extra point for the Borgia junior varsity football team in 2005. Kudos to both of these ladies for carving their names into the rich annals of Borgia football folklore.
Good night — Turns out our parents were right – getting a good night’s sleep is actually good for us. In fact, not getting enough sleep can actually increase the likelihood of a multitude of health problems. A study published this week suggests that people 50 and over who sleep five hours or less at night have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases as they age compared with peers who get a longer night’s rest according to CNN. Those diseases for which there was a higher risk include diabetes, cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, depression, dementia, mental disorders, Parkinson’s and arthritis, the study found. This data supports a growing body of medical research that shows adults who do not get enough sleep – about seven to nine hours a night – have a greater chance of developing other chronic diseases like obesity and high blood pressure as well. If you want to be healthy, get the proper amount of rest.
Military’s growing weakness — Perhaps the most disturbing thing we read this week was an editorial in the Wall Street Journal that noted the Heritage Foundation’s 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength rated the U.S. military as “weak.” The weak rating, down from “marginal” a year earlier, is the first in the index’s nine-year history which measures the military’s ability to prevail in two major regional conflicts at once. According to the Heritage report, the decline is especially acute in the Navy and Air Force. The report presents some eye-opening trends in spending and overall force readiness which has been impacted recently by inflation. The U.S. is spending about 3 percent of GDP on its military now compared to 5-6 percent in the 1980s. As the Journal pointed out, you can’t deter war, much less win one, on the cheap.
Trump-whisperer’s fall from grace — It’s hard to feel sorry for Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Trump, who was sentenced to serve four months behind bars on Friday for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon, once considered the second most powerful man in Washington, thumbed his nose at the Congressional committee and will now have to pay the price. The acerbic populist was one of the stranger character’s in Trump’s orbit. Disheveled, regularly unshaven and prone to wearing two shirts at the same time, Bannon didn’t fit the Trump mold of sharp-dressed advisors. He served as Trump’s campaign chairman and one of his a key advisors before Trump fired him in August 2017 after giving him the nickname “Sloppy Steve.” Bannon will no doubt use his sentence as a fundraising opportunity but even that may prove difficult given the fact that he is also facing federal fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges for alleging ripping off donors to a campaign he and others set up to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. Those charges carry much longer prison terms.