Retailers are hoping shoppers come back with a vengeance this year after a year of isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Retail Federation says about 158 million Americans are expected to shop in stores or online between Friday and Monday night. That’s about 2 million more than last year — but 7 million lower than the same weekend in 2019.
Still, there is an expectation of a big boost in sales, especially by in-store shoppers, due to pent-up demand and a better economy.
If you are one of those shoppers, we strongly encourage you to consider shopping at one of our area’s small businesses. They deserve our attention. Now, more than ever, they deserve our support.
The pandemic hit small businesses especially hard. Roughly 200,000 businesses permanently closed between March 2020 and February 2021 — and many of those were small ones, according to a Federal Reserve report.
We understand it’s never been easier or more convenient to shop online, and more people are doing that each year. But remember, the dollars you spend locally make a difference beyond retailers’ doors. Small businesses create local jobs and pay local taxes, which keeps money circulating within our community.
In many ways, small businesses are the glue that holds our communities together. Not only do they help fund the local tax base, but they also support countless local nonprofits like the United Way. They are the sponsors of little league teams, 4-H clubs and Scout troops.
Small businesses set our communities apart. They help define and sustain our neighborhoods. You can find the same big-box retailers and chain restaurants in many cities throughout the state. We don’t begrudge them; we appreciate what they add to our retail base.
But it’s the small businesses that give our communities character, personality and diversity. They provide the spice. Plus, they are owned by and employ local people who typically work harder to provide exceptional customer service and a superior shopping experience.
They don’t have a choice if they want to compete against the big guys in a hypercompetitive retail environment.
Shopping at a small business is something we should consider all year long. But especially this weekend, we invite you to shop small. Our local businesses are depending on us now more than ever.
If you care about the vitality of our local economy, shop local.