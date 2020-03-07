It’s not easy being in the retail business these days. It is especially challenging for the small, independent retailer.
Just ask any of the many retailers in this county. Chances are you’ll hear about long hours, fierce competition and consumers who care more about price than supporting a local business.
Even with a strong consumer economy, physical retailers closed more than 9,000 stores in 2019. Already this year, national retailers have announced 1,200 intended closings. Shopping malls are becoming an endangered species.
Those figures don’t take into account the small, independent brick-and-mortar retailers. They’ve faltered in even greater numbers.
It’s easy to attribute the current apocalypse to the rise of e-commerce, which is booming while physical stores struggle.
But Austan Goolsbee, a professor of economics at Chicago University, and his colleagues who have studied retail trends, say online shopping isn’t the greatest threat to brick-and-mortar retail stores.
Rather, their research shows that three major economic forces have had an even bigger impact on brick-and-mortar retail than the internet has.
Those three forces are the rise of big box stores like Walmart and Target; income inequality, which has left less money in the wallets of the middle class; and a trend where Americans are spending more of their income on services rather than things.
The last economic trend may not be as apparent but with every passing decade, Americans have spent proportionally less income on things and more on services.
Health care is a prime example. Since 1960, we went from spending 5 percent of our income on health to almost 18 percent. Likewise, we spend more on education, entertainment, business services and all sorts of other products that aren’t sold in traditional retail stores.
Goolsbee says economists debate theories of why we have shifted to services and away from things, but no one questions that it has happened. The result is that local retailers selling things will have to run harder and harder to stay in place.
There are lots of reasons why it makes sense to support local brick-and-mortar retailers beyond the fact that they add vitality and diversity to the local retail economy.
They employ our neighbors, pay local taxes and support local charities. They improve the quality of life of our communities.
We need to shop local and patronize these retailers. The odds are stacked against them.