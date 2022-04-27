With just three weeks left in the session, it’s make-or-break time in the Missouri Legislature. How are lawmakers spending these crucial last days?
On Monday, the GOP-dominated House passed the “Required Immunization Liability Act,” which allows workers to sue their employer if they sustain an injury due to a vaccine they received as a condition of employment.
Legislation expanding workers’ litigation rights would have been unthinkable a few years ago in the conservative, pro-business Legislature. Lawmakers worked relentlessly over the past 20 years to chip away at employees’ ability to sue their employers and to enact other tort reform measures.
COVID-19 and the culture wars have changed that dynamic. The once unshakable alliance between Republicans and corporate America is fraying, as evidenced by this proposed law (it still requires Senate approval) and other unmistakably anti-business actions taken by GOP lawmakers across the country.
Witness Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deepening feud with Walt Disney Co., one of the largest private employers in the Sunshine state. DeSantis led the effort to punish Disney by eliminating special tax breaks for the theme park after its criticism of a new state law condemned by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.” The rift between DeSantis and Disney began earlier, when the company opposed the governor’s policies on COVID-19 vaccine requirements and face coverings.
The Missouri House’s efforts to empower workers to sue their employers if they are injured by a required immunization is more symbolic compared to the very real economic fallout that is going to result from the war between DeSantis and Disney. Reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are extremely rare. There probably isn’t going to be a rash of lawsuits if this bill passes.
Rather, Republicans are making a political point: We don’t like vaccine mandates — not in schools, not at work, not anywhere.
To be sure, not all House Republicans voted for the bill. Some GOP House members apparently still hold the more traditional libertarian view that government should interfere in private business decisions as little as possible.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that more than a dozen Republicans broke with their party to oppose the bill.
“Conservative Republicans have supported tort reform, but it seems like we decided to go in the opposite direction here,” Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, told the Post. He added, “It certainly doesn’t say ‘Missouri is open for business,’ it says the legislature is now contriving new ways for you to be sued.”
Are Republicans and corporate America on the outs? Maybe it’s a little too early to make that call definitively. What is clear is the relationship is changing, evolving. A political realignment along cultural lines is clearly underway.
What was once an absolute commitment to free market principles is more situational now. When it comes to some hot-button political issues that animate the base — things like employer vaccine mandates — a little government overreach is acceptable.