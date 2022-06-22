Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more outlandish in Missouri politics, along comes former Gov. Eric Greitens with a new campaign ad essentially saying: Join the MAGA crew, kill moderate Republicans.
Greitens, a candidate for U.S. Senate in the Republican primary, released a video Monday in which he wields a shotgun alongside actors dressed in military gear and armed with assault weapons. They bust down a door and storm into an empty home after throwing flash grenades.
Greitens encourages people to hunt “RINOs” — a political acronym for Republican in Name Only. In the ad, Greitens, who also has a pistol on his belt, says “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”
The ad, as intended, went viral, receiving millions of views by the end of the day even after Facebook removed it and Twitter posted a warning that it violated the company’s rules for “abusive behavior.” The ad made national headlines and brought quick condemnation from Republicans, Democrats, veterans and law enforcement groups for its support of violence against political opponents.
Greitens dismissed the outrage saying in a Tuesday radio interview that the ad was all in good fun. “The idea behind it was very simple: We just wanted to demonstrate with a sense of humor and with a sense of fun that we are going to take on RINOs,” Greitens said according to the Missouri Independent. “It is entertaining to watch the faux outrage of all of the liberals and RINOs snowflakes around the country and around the state.”
Greitens has lost his grip on reality. How anyone could think the message in the ad is acceptable after the recent mass shootings and spate of political violence and threats against public officials, including against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh just last week, is beyond comprehension. This is, after all, a candidate running for the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, this is the current state of “anything-goes” politics where candidates will do anything to get attention.
Greitens thinks the outrage is entertaining. The law enforcement community, whose support Greitens has always courted and touted, apparently does not. The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police slammed the video shortly after it was released. “This deplorable video has no place in our political system and sends a dangerous message that it is somehow acceptable to kill those who have differing political beliefs,” the FOP said in a news release Monday.
It wasn’t that long ago that Greitens was a rising star of the Republican party and a media darling due in large part to his laudable work with his veterans charity — the Mission Continues. He swept voters off their feet with his Hollywood good looks, Rhodes Scholar and Navy Seal pedigree.
That was then — before all of the scandals, including an affair, that drove him from the governor’s office in 2018.
As we have said before, when it comes to Eric Greitens, Missourians got hoodwinked. He was never who he pretended to be. He was, in fact, just another political poser. Now, like one of his chief supporters, Rudy Giuliani, he has evolved into a cartoon character willing to do or say anything for attention or a pat on the head from Donald Trump. That includes blurring the lines between posturing and provoking violence with a tasteless and shameless campaign video.
Some say we should ignore Greitens and his latest campaign stunt. But the problem with that is he is, according to some polls, the front runner in the Republican primary race. It’s hard to overlook this outrageous conduct when the man responsible for it could actually win the nomination.
Greitens is unfit for office. He has proven that over and over again and this campaign video is further confirmation. As Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who is running against Greitens said Monday, “It’s time to restore some sanity and reject this nonsense.”