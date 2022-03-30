Congratulations to The Rotary Club of Washington on receiving the Washingtonian Award Saturday evening.
The award, presented by this newspaper, recognizes individuals and organizations who have made an impact in our community through longtime volunteer service. The award was presented at the 82nd annual Washington Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sam Farrell, one of the 19 charter members of the service club said: “We’ve deserved this for a long time.” It’s hard to argue with Dr. Farrell’s assessment. The club represents everything that the Washingtonian Award stands for and is, indeed, “an incredible reflection of the hard-working, volunteer-focused spirit of Washington” just as its website proclaims.
Since its inception over 50 years ago, The Rotary Club of Washington has embodied its motto “Service Above Self.” Along the way, it has made our community a better place to live, play and work.
There are a number of hard-working service clubs in Washington, but few have made a greater impact — especially in raising money for special projects — than The Rotary Club of Washington since its formation on Oct. 23, 1970.
The club routinely leaps into action when a need or special project is identified. Its members, who now number more than 100, have contributed countless hours of service and more than $1.5 million to their goal of strengthening our community. That’s in addition to donating more than $600,000 to Rotary International, which distributed the funds throughout the world.
The club’s donations have helped transform our community, including the improvements made to the playground at Main City Park; the launch of the YMCA building; the new stage at the Washington Town & Country fairgrounds; the new concession stand at the soccer fields; the renovations at Ronsick Field; the setting of the Harvest Table; and aptly enough, the “Welcome to Washington” sign on Highway 100.
One of The Rotary Club’s most visible and acclaimed contributions to Washington is the Rotary Riverfront Trail. The club’s generosity helped launch the trail in 2001 and helped provide for its expansion and improvements, which have made the trail one of Washington’s best and most popular assets.
The club provides support for organizations like Loving Hearts, Franklin County Honor Flight and the YMCA Literacy Council, among others. The list is too long to mention here and is constantly growing.
The Rotary Club’s passion for service is evidenced in its many community fundraisers and events, including its Senior Trail Day, Pancake Breakfast, Car Raffle, Town & Country Fair Beverage Tent and its incredibly popular Radio Auction, which on Thursday raised $26,500.
These and other events touch and help everyone in the community from seniors to high schoolers to the most vulnerable and in need.
Hats off to the Rotary Club of Washington for its outstanding legacy of volunteer service to our community.